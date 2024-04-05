Blue Trust Inc. Acquires New Stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Melia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $10,922,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth about $4,706,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hercules Capital by 130.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 191,690 shares in the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $2,273,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hercules Capital by 18.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,014,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after buying an additional 158,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.88.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average of $16.81. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $18.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 73.26%. The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 69.26%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Stories

