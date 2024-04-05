Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in News by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 9.5% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 2.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of News by 4.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of News by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 131,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NWSA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

News Stock Down 0.8 %

NWSA stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. News Co. has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.88 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.36.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. News had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

News Profile



News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

See Also

