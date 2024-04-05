Blue Trust Inc. Has $71,000 Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 193.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 364.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7,300.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $656.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.45.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $448.64 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $528.07 and its 200-day moving average is $464.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.68 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at $876,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.