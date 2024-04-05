Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.43.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $2,047,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at $14,420,255.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $2,047,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,420,255.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $471,043.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,563.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 117,289 shares of company stock valued at $10,361,913 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 11.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,876,000 after acquiring an additional 46,264 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $90.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.46 and its 200 day moving average is $74.33. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $41.54 and a 1-year high of $101.00.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.22. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 203.30% and a negative return on equity of 191.56%. The company had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.65) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

