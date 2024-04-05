BMO Capital Markets Trims Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Target Price to C$65.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RCI.B. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.50 to C$75.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.50 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$76.38.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
