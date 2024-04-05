Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Receives C$84.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$84.36.

BEI.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$74.50 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$78.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$80.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$72.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of Boardwalk REIT stock opened at C$72.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$74.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$70.47. Boardwalk REIT has a 12 month low of C$54.00 and a 12 month high of C$80.10.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

