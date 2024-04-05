BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,500 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the February 29th total of 352,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,852.5 days.

BOC Aviation Price Performance

OTCMKTS BCVVF opened at C$7.66 on Friday. BOC Aviation has a 1 year low of C$6.73 and a 1 year high of C$8.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.21.

Get BOC Aviation alerts:

BOC Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

BOC Aviation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an aircraft operating leasing company in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of services to airlines and aircraft owners, including direct operating and finance leases, sale and leaseback facilities, engine finance leases, and third-party asset management.

Receive News & Ratings for BOC Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.