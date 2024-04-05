BP (NYSE:BP) Rating Increased to Buy at Erste Group Bank

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

BP has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.60 to $42.30 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on BP from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on BP from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.66.

BP Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BP stock opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.68. BP has a 12-month low of $33.52 and a 12-month high of $40.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day moving average is $36.46.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $52.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BP will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BP. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BP in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in BP in the third quarter worth about $1,122,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the third quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BP by 44.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,943,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $245,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,574 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

