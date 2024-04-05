Brandon Alexandroff Sells 900,000 Shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Stock

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) CFO Brandon Alexandroff sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $6,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rumble Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RUM opened at $6.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 0.82. Rumble Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.65.

Get Rumble alerts:

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.13 million. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 38.52% and a negative net margin of 143.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rumble Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rumble in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rumble

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rumble

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUM. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble in the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rumble by 3,674.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 74,922 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Rumble by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rumble during the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Rumble by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 60,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.