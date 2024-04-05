Brian R. Elworthy Sells 1,481 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,481 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $34,655.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 162,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,811,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Toast Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $23.26 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.72.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. Toast's revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TOST shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Toast by 105.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 691,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,943,000 after buying an additional 353,903 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toast by 11.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,079,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,032,000 after buying an additional 3,494,579 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toast by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,345,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,829,000 after buying an additional 1,181,409 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,647,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $936,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

See Also

