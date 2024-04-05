Bridges Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 9,158 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.9% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $55,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its holdings in Visa by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 5,907.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 221,012 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,486,000 after purchasing an additional 217,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock opened at $274.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.14 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.92.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,511 shares of company stock worth $15,131,081. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

