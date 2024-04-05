Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,232 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,232 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.1% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,596,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $19,984,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $515.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $398.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $405.54 and a 52 week high of $527.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $472.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

