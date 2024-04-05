BrightView’s (BV) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of BrightView (NYSE:BV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of BrightView in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of BrightView in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Get BrightView alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BrightView

BrightView Price Performance

NYSE BV opened at $11.70 on Thursday. BrightView has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 1.23.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). BrightView had a positive return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.07 million. Analysts forecast that BrightView will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BrightView

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 51.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,057,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,541 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BrightView by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,016,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,128,000 after acquiring an additional 13,768 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in BrightView by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,575,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,096,000 after acquiring an additional 53,775 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,224,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,213,000 after acquiring an additional 37,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,901,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,014,000 after acquiring an additional 265,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About BrightView

(Get Free Report)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.