British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Tadeu Marroco Acquires 7 Shares of Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) insider Tadeu Marroco purchased 7 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,401 ($30.14) per share, for a total transaction of £168.07 ($210.98).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Tadeu Marroco purchased 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,293 ($28.78) per share, for a total transaction of £137.58 ($172.71).

On Wednesday, February 7th, Tadeu Marroco bought 7 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,341 ($29.39) per share, for a total transaction of £163.87 ($205.71).

British American Tobacco Price Performance

BATS opened at GBX 2,356 ($29.58) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,369.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,420.44. The firm has a market cap of £52.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.14, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.24. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 2,233 ($28.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,022.20 ($37.94). The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.41.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 58.88 ($0.74) per share. This represents a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $57.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,647.60%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($33.89) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

View Our Latest Analysis on British American Tobacco

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Articles

