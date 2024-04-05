Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. Buys 433,000 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,166,515 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 433,000 shares during the period. Las Vegas Sands comprises 9.2% of Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Las Vegas Sands worth $57,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 24,858 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 29,550 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 421,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $20,722,000 after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LVS. Mizuho began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.90.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

NYSE LVS opened at $52.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.29. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.77 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The company has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

