Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 756,500 shares during the quarter. Skechers U.S.A. accounts for 9.8% of Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.63% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $60,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 705.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,135,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,889 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 6,521.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,456,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,804,000 after buying an additional 1,434,601 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 757.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,543,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,368,000 after buying an additional 1,363,908 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $36,184,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,102.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 905,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,977,000 after buying an additional 829,982 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

NYSE SKX opened at $58.08 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $65.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SKX shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 99,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $5,737,173.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 67,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $3,899,859.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,183,107.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 99,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $5,737,173.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,875 shares of company stock valued at $15,021,192 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

