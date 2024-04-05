Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. Has $489,000 Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. Tri Pointe Homes comprises 0.1% of Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPH. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,913,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $39.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Activity at Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $1,814,992.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 785,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,824.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TPH

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.