Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. Invests $35.65 Million in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 221,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,649,000. Take-Two Interactive Software makes up 5.7% of Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $513,164,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth $205,528,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 461.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 974,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,514,000 after acquiring an additional 801,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,531,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,274,000 after acquiring an additional 515,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 653,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,122,000 after acquiring an additional 370,229 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $149.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.35 and a 1-year high of $171.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.44.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

