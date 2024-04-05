Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. Sells 15,722 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,722 shares during the quarter. Taylor Morrison Home makes up about 0.2% of Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 89.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 17,986 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 388,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 91.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 24,701 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 164,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $9,894,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,570 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 724 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $40,449.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 164,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $9,894,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 613,537 shares of company stock valued at $36,409,767 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMHC. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:TMHC opened at $59.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.87. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.80.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

See Also

