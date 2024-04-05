Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. Sells 25,408 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,392 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,408 shares during the period. Toll Brothers comprises about 0.6% of Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after buying an additional 968,528 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,553,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,767,000 after buying an additional 15,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,415,000 after purchasing an additional 45,004 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 10.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,444,000 after purchasing an additional 353,364 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 271.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $5,942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,167,500.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $5,942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,167,500.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $1,180,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $7,702,950 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $123.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.32 and its 200 day moving average is $95.56. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.09 and a twelve month high of $130.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TOL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.27.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

