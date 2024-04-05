Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. Trims Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. Lennar accounts for about 0.6% of Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Lennar by 6,297.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 662,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,706,000 after purchasing an additional 651,924 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Lennar by 16.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 88,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $5,367,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 7.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of LEN stock opened at $163.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.77. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.95 and a fifty-two week high of $172.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lennar Increases Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lennar from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.69.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

