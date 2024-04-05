Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,991 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.7% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $1,317.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $610.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $601.29 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,286.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1,081.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,810 shares of company stock worth $29,421,767. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.