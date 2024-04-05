Brodie Gage Sells 533 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) SVP Brodie Gage sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $26,442.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ciena Stock Down 2.1 %

Ciena stock opened at $47.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.28. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.24.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 912.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,009,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,400,000 after buying an additional 1,811,301 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth about $108,564,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the third quarter worth about $77,883,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $73,476,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 379.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,865,000 after buying an additional 1,565,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIEN. Barclays upped their target price on Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ciena from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ciena

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.