Brokerages Set ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Target Price at $36.12

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.12.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In related news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 5,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $92,006.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,486. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 5,140 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $92,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 5,434 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $97,268.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,675.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,788 shares of company stock worth $841,461 in the last three months. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,463,000 after purchasing an additional 525,048 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 11,576,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,039,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,446,000 after purchasing an additional 170,370 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,778,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,902,000 after purchasing an additional 184,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,550,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,649,000 after buying an additional 271,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACAD opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.17. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.50 and a beta of 0.37.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $231.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.79 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

