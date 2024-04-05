Brokerages Set Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) PT at $5.25

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CIFR. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Cipher Mining by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 358,897 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Cipher Mining by 149.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 34,947 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Cipher Mining by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,403,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 256,097 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Cipher Mining by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining stock opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. Cipher Mining has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -41.60 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $43.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cipher Mining will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

