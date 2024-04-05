Brokerages Set Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) PT at $6.37

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.37.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LESL. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 15.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.90. Leslie’s has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $11.68.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.17 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

