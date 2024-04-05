Brokerages Set Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) PT at $6.37

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.37.
Several research firms recently weighed in on LESL. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Leslie’s
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leslie’s
Leslie’s Price Performance
Shares of LESL stock opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.90. Leslie’s has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $11.68.
Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.17 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Leslie’s Company Profile
Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Leslie’s
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.