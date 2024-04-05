Brokers Issue Forecasts for Karora Resources Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Karora Resources in a research note issued on Sunday, March 31st. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now forecasts that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Karora Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

Separately, CIBC raised shares of Karora Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Karora Resources Trading Up 1.3 %

Karora Resources stock opened at C$5.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.40. Karora Resources has a 52 week low of C$3.60 and a 52 week high of C$5.63. The stock has a market cap of C$969.74 million, a PE ratio of 108.60 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18.

Karora Resources Company Profile

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt mine; the Higginsville Gold operations; and Spargos Reward Gold project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

