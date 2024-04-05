Brokers Issue Forecasts for Medallion Financial Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) – B. Riley dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Medallion Financial in a report released on Wednesday, April 3rd. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Medallion Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $52.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.89 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 20.99%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56. The company has a market cap of $185.99 million, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.06. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $10.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is 16.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Medallion Financial by 1,917.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 420.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the period. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

