Brokers Offer Predictions for X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on XFOR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley lowered shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Shares of XFOR opened at $1.47 on Thursday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $2.58. The firm has a market cap of $246.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34.

In related news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 49,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $43,716.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,068 shares in the company, valued at $673,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 49,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $43,716.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 765,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,708 shares of company stock worth $170,428. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 16,915,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 955,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 2,547.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,095,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,008,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 184,148 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 668,422 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $3,955,000. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

