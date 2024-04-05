Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BEP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield Renewable Partners

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Up 1.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.08. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.355 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -421.88%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.