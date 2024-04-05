BTIG Research Increases Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $24.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $22.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RVLV. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.78.

Revolve Group stock opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.17. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $25.98.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $257.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Revolve Group by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,235,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Revolve Group by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 989,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,024,000 after acquiring an additional 666,366 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,277,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Revolve Group by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,333,000 after acquiring an additional 407,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,466,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,615,000 after acquiring an additional 390,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

