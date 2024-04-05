Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.75

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and traded as high as $19.35. Buzzi shares last traded at $19.02, with a volume of 182 shares changing hands.

Buzzi Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average is $15.57.

About Buzzi

(Get Free Report)

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.