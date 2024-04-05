Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Hits New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $63.14 and last traded at $62.68, with a volume of 342379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.91.

The basic materials company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.55. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $703.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at Cal-Maine Foods

In other news, Director James E. Poole sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $167,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,469.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 4,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $252,144.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Poole sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $167,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,469.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,228 shares of company stock valued at $520,122 over the last ninety days. 13.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 82,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.06.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

