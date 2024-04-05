Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) SVP Mark A. Schmitt Sells 18,373 Shares of Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) SVP Mark A. Schmitt sold 18,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $753,476.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,235.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Caleres Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE CAL opened at $37.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average of $31.46. Caleres, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $41.94.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Caleres had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Caleres’s payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Caleres in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Caleres in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Caleres by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Caleres in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

