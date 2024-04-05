Cameco Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 28,210 put options on the company. This is an increase of 942% compared to the average volume of 2,706 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCJ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cameco in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Cameco Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $48.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 80.58 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cameco has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $51.33.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Equities analysts predict that Cameco will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 1,049.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 210.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

