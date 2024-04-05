Camelot Portfolios LLC Takes $212,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SDY stock opened at $128.48 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $131.67. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.38.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

