Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Trading 4.4% Higher

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.83 and last traded at $8.72. 3,224,326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 8,305,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($1.34). The company had revenue of $57.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.25 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 326.75% and a negative return on equity of 73.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 14.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 53.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the period. 3.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

