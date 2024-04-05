Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LEGN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.70.

Legend Biotech Stock Down 2.2 %

LEGN stock opened at $55.14 on Wednesday. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $46.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.26 and a beta of 0.01.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.63 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 37.19% and a negative net margin of 181.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 17,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the first quarter worth about $432,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 26.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,701,000 after purchasing an additional 639,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the first quarter worth about $353,000. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

