Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Raised to $152.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.14.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $142.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $149.27. The firm has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.12 and a 200-day moving average of $120.68.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,480,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,030 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,227,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,545 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.4% in the second quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,403,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,245,000 after acquiring an additional 710,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

