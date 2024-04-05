Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Upgraded to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $189.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.14.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $142.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $149.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 53,894 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in Capital One Financial by 25.7% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,030 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,471,000 after acquiring an additional 40,585 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 76,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 131,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

