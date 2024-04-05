Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.56.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CS shares. Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a report on Monday, March 25th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.
Capstone Copper Stock Performance
Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of C$481.57 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capstone Copper will post 0.400463 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Capstone Copper
In other Capstone Copper news, Director Gordon James Bell acquired 20,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.06 per share, with a total value of C$141,140.00. In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total value of C$680,228.12. Also, Director Gordon James Bell bought 20,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.06 per share, with a total value of C$141,140.00. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Capstone Copper Company Profile
Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.
