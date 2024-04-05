Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Director John Albert Brussa Acquires 27,000 Shares of Stock

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) Director John Albert Brussa acquired 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.99 per share, with a total value of C$188,670.60.
Cardinal Energy Stock Down 0.7 %
CJ stock opened at C$6.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.78. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$5.75 and a twelve month high of C$7.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.99.
Cardinal Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.77%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Cardinal Energy
Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Articles
