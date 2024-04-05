Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.43.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $390.41 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $400.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $355.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.66.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 18.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.