Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Acquires 197 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $449,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $153,611,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $90,808,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $243.77 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.76.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

