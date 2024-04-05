Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Acquires 262 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,025,000 after acquiring an additional 900,154,588 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,491,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,814,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3,986.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 434,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,040,000 after acquiring an additional 423,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,480,000 after acquiring an additional 319,165 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $235.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.00. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $184.13 and a 52-week high of $241.38.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

