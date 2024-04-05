Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Acquires 2,952 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 228.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 897.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.01. The company has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSX

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.