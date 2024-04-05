Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,746 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,733,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,148,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $865,000.

NYSEARCA:RSPF opened at $62.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.12 and a 200-day moving average of $56.57. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $64.32.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

