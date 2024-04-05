Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617,418 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,661,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,290 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $288,590,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $72,182,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,071,000.

Shares of VONG opened at $84.94 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $87.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

