Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,958,000 after acquiring an additional 650,217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $778,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,527,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $179.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $127.47 and a twelve month high of $184.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3454 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

