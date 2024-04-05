Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $79.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.57. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $81.74.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

